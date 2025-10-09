McAtamney was signed to the Giants' active roster Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McAtamney will operate as New York's starting kicker for the third week in a row, as the team squares off with Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old has gone 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs over the last two contests while filling in for Graham Gano (groin).