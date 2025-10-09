default-cbs-image
McAtamney was signed to the Giants' active roster Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McAtamney will operate as New York's starting kicker for the third week in a row, as the team squares off with Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old has gone 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs over the last two contests while filling in for Graham Gano (groin).

