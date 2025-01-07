The Giants signed McAtamney to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McAtamney signed with the Giants in May of 2024 and was assigned to the exempt/international roster spot. He didn't make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was retained on the practice squad and ended up being elevated for Week 9 against the Commanders due to abdominal and hamstring injuries to Greg Joseph and Graham Gano, respectively. McAtamney made a 31-yard field goal and his lone extra-point try in his only outing of the regular season, and he'll have the opportunity to earn the Giants' starting kicking job for 2025.