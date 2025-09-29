McAtamney went two of two on field-goal tries and hit his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Chargers.

The kicker made field goals from 22 and 31 yards, respectively, during the first half, ultimately making the difference in the game. McAtamney was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday after winning a competition with Younghoe Koo during the week. After a strong game Sunday, McAtamney might be in line to hold the job until Graham Gano returns from a groin injury.