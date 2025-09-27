McAtamney was elevated from the Giants' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The Rutgers product competed with Younghoe Koo throughout the week for the Giants' top kicker spot, as Graham Gano (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Following Saturday's elevation, McAtamney appears set to handle New York's kicking duties in a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. A solid performance Sunday could cement his role as the Giants' top kicker until Gano returns.