Love accumulated seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Eagles.

Love saw another substantial bump in defensive snaps with Adrian Colbert (shoulder) sidelined, and he turned his opportunity into a solid IDP performance. He's something of a boom-or-bust fantasy asset, however, as he had a 12-tackle game Week 3, but has failed to exceed five stops across four other starts this season.