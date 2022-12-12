Love had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 48-22 loss to the Eagles.
Love took a bad angle on a fourth down deep ball to Devonta Smith in the second quarter, resulting in a 41-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead. Outside of that uncharacteristic mistake, the 24-year-old safety was productive as usual, reaching double digits in tackles for a third consecutive game to bring his season total to 107 (70 solo).
More News
-
Giants' Julian Love: Racks up double-digit tackles again•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Shines in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Paces Giants with eight tackles•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Seven tackles in Week 10 win•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Eight total tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Sets pace with nine tackles in win•