Love had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 48-22 loss to the Eagles.

Love took a bad angle on a fourth down deep ball to Devonta Smith in the second quarter, resulting in a 41-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead. Outside of that uncharacteristic mistake, the 24-year-old safety was productive as usual, reaching double digits in tackles for a third consecutive game to bring his season total to 107 (70 solo).

More News