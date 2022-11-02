Love recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.
The fourth-year safety tied Tomon Fox and Leonard Williams for the team lead in tackles while playing every defensive snap for the seventh time in eight contests this season. Love has recorded 15 more tackles than the next closest Giants defender so far this season, and he now sits at 58 stops (37 solo), one sack, two passes defended, one interception and both a fumble forced and recovered this year. Love will have a week off before his team's next contest against the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 13.
