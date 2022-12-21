Love posted seven stops (three solo) in Sunday's Week 15 victory versus the Commanders.
Love saw his three-game double-digit tackle streak come to an end, but he was still steady with seven stops. The fourth-year pro has hit that mark in each of his past eight games and 11 times overall through 14 contests this season. He has a modest two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble on the campaign, but Love is a strong IDP play due to his high floor as a tackler.
