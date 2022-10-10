Love recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers.

Although Love suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Bears, the 24-year-old safety was able to clear protocols Friday and ultimately didn't miss any time. Love's seven tackles in Week 5 led all Giants' players in that category, while he was also able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in London. He'll now prepare for another strong outing when New York hosts the Ravens on Sunday.