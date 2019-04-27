Giants' Julian Love: From Notre Dame to the Big Apple
The Giants selected Love in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 108th overall.
The Giants got a boundary corner in DeAndre Baker in the first round and now add some help in the slot with Love out of Notre Dame. Love plays with toughness and is adept at flipping his hips and carrying wideouts down the field on their routes. Still, the height limitation does become a problem when facing big receivers who can box him out or out-jump him. A look at his tape against J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the 2018 Stanford game is a prime example of this. In the slot, though, Love can be a strong presence for the Giants.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...