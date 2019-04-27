The Giants selected Love in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

The Giants got a boundary corner in DeAndre Baker in the first round and now add some help in the slot with Love out of Notre Dame. Love plays with toughness and is adept at flipping his hips and carrying wideouts down the field on their routes. Still, the height limitation does become a problem when facing big receivers who can box him out or out-jump him. A look at his tape against J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the 2018 Stanford game is a prime example of this. In the slot, though, Love can be a strong presence for the Giants.