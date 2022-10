Love cleared the league's concussion protocol Friday and will be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Love sustained his concussion during last week's win over the Bears and was held out of practice to begin the week, but he practiced fully Friday and will be able to suit up during Sunday's matchup in London. Over the first four games of the season, he's totaled 29 tackles (17 solo) and a sack.