Love (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Love will get to rest with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs. In his absence, Landon Collins will likely draw the start at strong safety.
