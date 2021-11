Love is expected to take on a starting role Monday against the Buccaneers since Logan Ryan (illness) will be unavailable, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Ryan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and won't have enough time to return for Monday night's matchup. While serving as a backup to begin the season, Love has totaled 23 tackles (10 solo), an interception and three pass defenses across the first nine games of the year.