Love recorded eight tackles (all solo), including two for loss, along with one sack in a 19-16 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Love's first career full sack came at a crucial moment, as he got to Baker Mayfield with under three minutes remaining in the contest to force a punt. The Giants were then able to preserve their three-point margin by running out the game clock. Love has looked like a solid IDP play so far this season, racking up 13 tackles along with the one sack through two contests.