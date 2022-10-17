Love totaled five tackles (three solo), two pass defenses and an interception in a 24-20 Week 6 victory over Baltimore.

Love finished fourth on the team in tackles, and his biggest contribution came on a fourth-quarter interception of Lamar Jackson with less than three minutes remaining. New York was trailing by three points at the time, and Love returned the pick to Baltimore's 13-yard line, setting up a Saquon Barkley one-yard touchdown plunge that gave the Giants the victory. Love has established borderline IDP viability this season, racking up 41 tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble through six contests.