Love recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed against Detroit in a Week 11 loss Sunday.
Love finished with one more tackle than Dexter Lawrence to lead New York in that category. It was Love's seventh game with at least seven tackles this season, giving him a steady floor as an IDP option. Love has racked up 73 tackles through 10 weeks, already surpassing the career-best 66 tackles he posted across 17 contests last season.
