Love recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) against Washington in Sunday's 20-20 tie.
Love led New York with 12 stops in the contest, including one tackle for loss. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick has finished with double-digit tackles three times this season, including in each of his past two games. Love has emerged as a strong IDP asset with at least seven stops in each of his six contests since Week 7.
