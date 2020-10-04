site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Julian Love: Ready to play Sunday
Love (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Love was received the questionable tag Friday, but his availability for Week 4 never truly appeared in doubt. He should receive another start at free safety for the Giants.
