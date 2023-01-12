Love finished the regular season with 124 tackles (79 solo), one sack, two interceptions, five pass defenses and a forced fumble across 16 games.

Love came into his own as an IDP asset this season, setting career-high marks in stops, INTs and sacks. Not coincidentally, he also tallied the most snaps (955) of his career and mostly maintained good health, sitting out only one game -- he was rested in New York's season finale in order to get a breather before the postseason. Love notched double-digit tackles in four different contests, highlighted by a 14-stop performance against Dallas in Week 3. He'll be a free agent after the campaign, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Giants hope to bring him back into the fold following his success this season.