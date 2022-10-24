Love tallied nine tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble in a Week 7 23-17 victory versus the Jaguars on Sunday.

Love tied with Fabian Moreau for the team lead in tackles in the win, finishing with his highest total in that category since Week 3. The fourth-year pro also came up with a key fumble recovery in the second quarter, grabbing the ball in the end zone after Xavier McKinney punched the ball out of Travis Etienne's arm as he was approaching the goal line. Love leads New York with 50 tackles on the campaign, and he has added one sack, one interception and one forced fumble through seven contests.