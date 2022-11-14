Love totaled seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans.
Love's a key figure on an underrated Giants defense that has limited the opposition to 19.2 points per game during New York's 7-2 start. The 24-year-old safety has racked up at least seven tackles in six of nine games this season, including each of the past three.
More News
-
Giants' Julian Love: Eight total tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Sets pace with nine tackles in win•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Notches first INT of season•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Forces fumble, leads NYG in tackles•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Good to go Sunday•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Won't practice Wednesday•