Love recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and a returned an interception for 17 yards in Thursday's Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.

Love was very active in the contest, tying for the team lead with 10 stops while adding his second interception of the campaign. The pick came late in the second quarter as the Cowboys were in New York territory, and the Giants were able to turn it into a field goal to carry a six-point lead into halftime. Love's tackle total was his second-highest of the season, and he's played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in all but one contest so far in 2022.