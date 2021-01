Love had 64 tackles (47 solo), three defended passes and one interception across 16 contests with the Giants in 2020.

Love got the start in six of his 16 appearances this season, and his performance as a tackler bumped him onto the IDP radar as a sophomore. A lack of consistent involvement made Love something of a boom-or-bust fantasy option in 2020, though, and there's always the possibility that the Giants could add new names to the secondary prior to kickoff of the 2021 season.