Play

Love is expected to start at strong safety against the Packers on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Love's opportunity to slot into the starting lineup comes with Jabrill Peppers (back) ruled out for Sunday's contest against Green Bay. The rookie fourth-round pick played 42 snaps on defense against the Bears in Week 12, during which he notched one solo tackle, one defended pass and one interception.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories