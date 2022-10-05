Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Love (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Love suffered a concussion during the team's Week 4 win over the Bears and will remain sidelined to start Week 5. The 2019 fourth-round pick has totaled 29 tackles and one sack over his first four games, so his potential absence would be a major blow to the Giants' secondary. If Love is unable to clear concussion protocols, Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock would both be candidates for increased roles against Green Bay.

