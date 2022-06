Hillard (ankle) has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Hillard ended last season on IR due to an ankle issue and only appeared in two games (15 special-teams snaps). He'll still be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games and will be allowed to return to the Giants' active roster Monday, Sept. 19, though he's likely a long shot to make the team.