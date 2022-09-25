site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Justin Layne: Won't play vs. the Cowboys
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Layne (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Layne played in all 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2021, but he'll now miss his second contest in three weeks. The 24-year-old corner played exclusively on special teams in one game this season.
