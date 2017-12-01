Giants' Justin Pugh: Doubtful for Sunday
Pugh (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Pugh may miss his third consecutive game, and Brett Jones will likely continue to fill in at left guard.
