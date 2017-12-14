The Giants will place Pugh (back) on injured reserve, ending his season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Plagued by back problems since early November, Pugh hadn't played in more than a month and wasn't showing the requisite progress to get back on the field for any of the Giants' final three games. On a fortunate note, Pugh won't require surgery to address the back issue, with doctors prescribing a regimen of rest and rehab for the offensive lineman following a second opinion. Pugh, the Giants' first-round pick in 2013, will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop