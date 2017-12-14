The Giants will place Pugh (back) on injured reserve, ending his season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Plagued by back problems since early November, Pugh hadn't played in more than a month and wasn't showing the requisite progress to get back on the field for any of the Giants' final three games. On a fortunate note, Pugh won't require surgery to address the back issue, with doctors prescribing a regimen of rest and rehab for the offensive lineman following a second opinion. Pugh, the Giants' first-round pick in 2013, will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.