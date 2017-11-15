Pugh (back) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs and could be sidelined for multiple weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Ben McAdoo relayed Pugh was likely to miss time after the guard aggravated the back injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, resulting in an early departure in that contest. Pugh's likely absence Sunday and possibly beyond will further weaken an offensive line that already has a key interior blocker in Weston Richburg (concussion) on injured reserve.