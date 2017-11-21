Giants' Justin Pugh: Not expected to play Thanksgiving Day
Pugh (back) indicated Tuesday that he's "feeling better," but indicated that he doesn't expect to play Thursday against the Redskins and is instead hopeful to suit up for the Week 13 matchup with the Raiders, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The back injury prevented Pugh from practicing Tuesday, which seemingly supports his claim that he's not a candidate to return this week. The Giants had been bracing all along for a multi-game absence for the lineman, so the fact that he's due to miss a second straight contest isn't an unexpected development.
