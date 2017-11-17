Giants' Justin Pugh: Officially out Sunday
Pugh (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Pugh is expected to miss an extended time with this ailment. This injury makes the Giants' offensive front awfully skimp, as they're missing their center, Weston Richburg (concussion) as well. Expect D.J. Fluker (knee) to slot into the left guard position.
More News
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Likely facing multi-week absence•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Could miss time•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Gearing up for Sunday•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...