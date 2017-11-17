Pugh (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Pugh is expected to miss an extended time with this ailment. This injury makes the Giants' offensive front awfully skimp, as they're missing their center, Weston Richburg (concussion) as well. Expect D.J. Fluker (knee) to slot into the left guard position.

