Giants' Justin Pugh: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
Pugh is questionable to return to Sunday's game after re-injuring his back, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Pugh's status was in jeopardy leading up to Sunday's game so the injury could wind up costing him the remainder of the game. Whether the back issue was made worse still remains to be seen, but we should have a good idea of his status moving forward in the coming days.
