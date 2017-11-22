Giants' Justin Pugh: Ruled out Thursday
Pugh (back) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Redskins.
Pugh indicated earlier this week that he was making strides in his recovery from a back injury, but the Giants never expected him to be ready to go for the Thanksgiving Day matchup. Instead, Pugh is targeting a return to action Week 13 against the Raiders.
More News
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Not expected to play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Officially out Sunday•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Likely facing multi-week absence•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Could miss time•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Gearing up for Sunday•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...