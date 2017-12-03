Pugh (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Pugh was always viewed as a long shot to suit up Sunday, and his doubtful designation heading into the weekend only made it further unlikely that he'll play. Though he'll be sidelined for a third straight game, Pugh, who was on the field earlier Sunday to go through a workout, according to Tom Rock of Newsday, could be targeting a return to action Week 14 against the Cowboys.