Cloyd signed with the Giants on Monday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports

After a successful tryout, Cloyd returns to the Giants for the second time after spending training camp with them last year. While he was cut before the 2024 regular season, he found a place on Denver's practice squad. Yet to play in a regular season game, the 24-year-old will look to find his way on New York's 53-man for a second go around.