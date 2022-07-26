Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.