Giants head coach Brian Daboll indicated Monday that he has approached Toney about adding positional flexibility this season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Daboll didn't specify what type of flexibility he was referring to, but Toney was spotted throwing a pass during Friday's practice and was a quarterback during high school. It's feasible that he could see some snaps as a wildcat quarterback this season, though his fantasy value is clearly tied to his performance as a wide receiver. On that note, Toney has been gaining some popularity as a late-round draft target in fantasy in anticipation of how he could grow in a new, potentially dynamic offense under Daboll.