Pat Leonard New York Daily News indicates that the Giants are open to trading Toney (shoulder).

The report suggests that the Giants are making calls to other teams to see what they can get in return for the 2021 first-rounder, who wasn't present for start of the team's voluntary offseason workouts earlier this week. In his first pro season, Toney -- who was projected to add some speed and yards-after-the-catch ability to New York's offense -- dealt with a variety of injuries en route to catching 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards and no TDs in 10 games.