Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't express much optimism Tuesday that Toney (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Bears, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll noted that both Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are showing improvement after both missed Monday's loss to the Cowboys, but the quick turnaround for the Week 4 matchup may make it difficult for either wideout to gain clearance for game action. Toney likely has a better chance of suiting up Week 4 than Robinson, as he's thus far sat out only one game to the rookie's two and was listed as doubtful ahead of Monday's game, whereas Robinson was officially ruled out Saturday. In any case, the potential absences of Toney and Robinson again in Week 4 would loom even larger than usual for the Giants, as top wideout Sterling Shepard (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys to further deplete the team's receiving corps.