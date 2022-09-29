Toney (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Toney played through a sore hamstring Week 2 against the Panthers, catching two of three targets for no yards. He hasn't practiced in the meantime, like fellow wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), but both players were seen sprinting on a side field with team trainers Thursday. If Toney and Robinson are sidelined again Sunday against the Bears, the Giants' receiving corps will be down to Richie James, David Sills, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton after Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3.