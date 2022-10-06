Toney (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Toney wasn't even spotted working out off to the side during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice. His absence from the entirety of practice one day after he was a limited participant in the Giants' first Week 5 session doesn't offer much hope that Toney will be ready to put an end to his two-game absence this weekend in London against the Packers. In addition to Toney, Kenny Golladay (knee) is also trending toward sitting out the Week 5 contest, but the Giants could get some reinforcement to their wideout corps in the form of rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), who maintained limited participation in practice Thursday as he aims to put an end to a three-game absence this weekend.