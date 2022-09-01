General manager Joe Schoen said Thursday he expects Toney (leg) to suit up Week 1 against the Titans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Recordreports.

Toney spent most of August dealing with a right leg injury, and he underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but it appears that the Giants still anticipate him being available for the regular season-opener. As long as he can get back to full health, Toney will have an opportunity to establish himself as one of Daniel Jones' top targets in a receiver room that also houses Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson as starters.