The Giants selected Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

The Giants traded back from their original 11th overall pick, and at their new spot they reeled in Toney to add some speed and yards-after-the-catch ability at receiver. Toney broke out late at Florida and probably can't offer much in the way of polished route running, but he's supremely explosive and in the meantime his ability to turn short catches into big yardage could earn his way into playing time early on in the 2021 season. The problem as of the draft's first round is that Toney projects to run routes primarily where Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram do already, so ideally the Giants would move one or both so that Toney can draw targets inside while Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton run routes on the outside.