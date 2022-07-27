Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Toney (knee) is a full-go for training camp practices, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Daboll also said that modifications to Toney's workload will be made "if necessary," per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. After Toney's injury-riddled rookie campaign, it might make more sense for the team to closely monitor his practice activity and attempt to take a precautionary approach should anything pop up. Still, after Toney was limited during minicamp, it's only encouraging to see him back on the field and ready to handle first-team reps alongside Kenny Golladay. With Sterling Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton may also see increased reps.