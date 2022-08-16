Toney (leg) is participating in individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Toney is also participating in some positional drills Tuesday. The second-year wideout isn't expected to fully practice this week after having sat out the Giants' first preseason contest, but it's encouraging to see him participating in some capacity. The Giants appear likely to take a cautious approach to Toney's health, so he may not have favorable chances of suiting up for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Not expected to practice this week•
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: May be bothered by hamstring•
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Remains limited at training camp•
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Could add versatility•
-
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Good to go for training camp•