Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he's "hopeful" Toney (leg) will be available for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toney continues to work his way back from a right leg injury that has plagued him throughout the preseason. The 2021 first-round pick is also coming off offseason knee surgery, but his current issue doesn't appear related to that procedure. If Toney is cleared to suit up Week 1 at Tennessee he will stand to handle a starting role alongside Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson, but it looks like he can't be considered a lock for the season opener quite yet. Toney has roughly two weeks to get healthy before the Giants will need to make a decision about his status.