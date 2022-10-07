Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Toney is currently dealing with injuries to both hamstring, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Toney made progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury that had sidelined him the last two weeks during Wednesday's practice, which he participated in to a limited extent, but he then tweaked his other hamstring. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick is not traveling with the Giants to London, and it's his recovery timetable may have been extended. With Kenny Golladay (knee) also ruled, out, New York will rely on David Sills, Richie James (ankle) and Darius Slayton versus the Packers on Sunday. The team could also get rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) back in the lineup.