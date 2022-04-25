Toney (shoulder) was present for Monday's voluntary workout, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, it's unclear if that was the original plan for Toney (who wasn't present for start of the team's voluntary offseason workouts last week) or if recent trade rumors may have factored into the wideout's decision to join in. With that in mind, Vacchiano adds that he's been told the Giants weren't actively shopping the 2021 first-rounder. Instead, Vacchiano indicates that the team has been willing to listen if other franchises called about the 23-year-old, though that approach applies to other players as well. In any case, Vacchiano notes that it doesn't appear that New York is inclined to sell low on a player that was draft 20th overall just last year.
