Toney was added to the Giants' practice report Thursday as a limited participant on account of a hamstring injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll said prior to the practice that the Giants wouldn't have any changes from their initial practice report from Wednesday, so Toney's addition could be indicative of an injury suffered during Thursday's session. Whatever the case, the Giants will see what Toney is able to do at Friday's practice, if anything, before deciding whether or not to give him an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Toney notably played only seven snaps in the team's Week 1 win over the Titans, but with fellow wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) a spectator Thursday for the second practice in a row and perhaps trending toward an absence Sunday, Toney could be in store for an expanded role this weekend if he's able to move past his own injury concern.